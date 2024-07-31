Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 521.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock price remained stable on the last day with an open and close price of 524.2. The high for the day was 526.85 and the low was 519.95. The market capitalization stands at 272827.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 580 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹521, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹521.5

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 521 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 518.45 and 525.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 518.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 525.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 523.20. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 28.75% to 523.20. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24,857.30.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months3.13%
6 Months10.37%
YTD10.65%
1 Year28.75%
31 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1525.65Support 1518.45
Resistance 2529.9Support 2515.5
Resistance 3532.85Support 3511.25
31 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 6.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy4444
    Hold12131211
    Sell16151514
    Strong Sell6668
31 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11597 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹524.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 526.85 & 519.95 yesterday to end at 522.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.