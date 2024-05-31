Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 436.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 449.25, closed at 450.9, with a high of 449.3 and a low of 435.15. The market capitalization was 228206.24 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. On the BSE, the trading volume was 562,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.85%; Futures open interest increased by 7.84%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹440.05, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹436.95

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 440.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 431.57 and 445.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 431.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 445.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.27% today, reaching 438.15. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 8.25%, also reaching 438.15. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% over the same one-year period, reaching 22488.65.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.19%
3 Months-17.32%
6 Months5.79%
YTD-7.29%
1 Year8.25%
31 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Wipro’s public investors baulk at ₹36-crore severance to Delaporte

Wipro’s public shareholders marked a rare episode of investor displeasure against India's fourth-largest IT services company that's perceived to put corporate governance at the heart of its business

https://www.livemint.com/companies/wipros-public-investors-baulk-at-rs-36-crore-severance-to-delaporte-11717067293961.html

31 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1445.97Support 1431.57
Resistance 2454.93Support 2426.13
Resistance 3460.37Support 3417.17
31 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 0.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8888
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5457 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 100.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 562 k.

31 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹450.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 449.3 & 435.15 yesterday to end at 450.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.