Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹449.25, closed at ₹450.9, with a high of ₹449.3 and a low of ₹435.15. The market capitalization was ₹228206.24 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. On the BSE, the trading volume was 562,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹440.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹431.57 and ₹445.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹431.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 445.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.27% today, reaching ₹438.15. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 8.25%, also reaching ₹438.15. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% over the same one-year period, reaching 22488.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.19%
|3 Months
|-17.32%
|6 Months
|5.79%
|YTD
|-7.29%
|1 Year
|8.25%
Wipro’s public shareholders marked a rare episode of investor displeasure against India's fourth-largest IT services company that's perceived to put corporate governance at the heart of its business
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|445.97
|Support 1
|431.57
|Resistance 2
|454.93
|Support 2
|426.13
|Resistance 3
|460.37
|Support 3
|417.17
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 0.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 100.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 562 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹449.3 & ₹435.15 yesterday to end at ₹450.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend