Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yatra Online stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 140.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.2 per share. Investors should monitor Yatra Online stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yatra Online

On the last day of trading, Yatra Online's stock opened at 139.35 and closed at 140.45. The high for the day was 141, while the low was 138.3. The company's market capitalization is currently 0.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 146.75 and a low of 126.05. The BSE volume for the day was 20,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹141.2, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹140.45

As per the current data, Yatra Online's stock price is 141.2 with a 0.53% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.75.

13 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹141.65, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹140.45

Yatra Online stock is currently trading at 141.65, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock's low price for the day was 138.3 and the high price was 141.

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed at ₹140.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yatra Online on the BSE, a total of 20,162 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 140.45.

