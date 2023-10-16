comScore
Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at ₹146.1, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹152.25

13 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Yatra Online stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -4.04 %. The stock closed at 152.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.1 per share. Investors should monitor Yatra Online stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yatra OnlinePremium
Yatra Online

Yatra Online's stock opened at 139.35 and closed at 140.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 157.2, while the lowest price was 138.3. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 157.2 and 126.05, respectively. The BSE volume for Yatra Online shares on this day was 775,038.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:37:19 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online closed today at ₹146.1, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹152.25

Yatra Online stock closed today at 146.1, with a percent change of -4.04 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 152.25.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38:57 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock had a low price of 142.4 and a high price of 158.1.

16 Oct 2023, 03:06:28 PM IST

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹153.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current stock price of Yatra Online is 153.05, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the net change in value is 0.8.

16 Oct 2023, 02:29:39 PM IST

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹152.5, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current stock price for Yatra Online is 152.5, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:10 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock's low price for the day was 148.2, while the high price reached 155.6.

16 Oct 2023, 01:46:00 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹151.15, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock is priced at 151.15 with a percent change of -0.72. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72%. The net change is -1.1, which means the stock has decreased by 1.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:14:37 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online's stock reached a low of 148.95 and a high of 153.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:14:15 PM IST

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹153.1, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is 153.1, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.85. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:27:08 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹153, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current stock price of Yatra Online is 153. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.75, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:17 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock reached a low of 148.95 and a high of 153.95 in the current day's trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 11:50:17 AM IST

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹153.15, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹152.25

Yatra Online stock is currently priced at 153.15, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13:17 AM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online's stock reached a low of 148.95 and a high of 153.75 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:11:21 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹152.85, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current stock price of Yatra Online is 152.85. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

16 Oct 2023, 10:33:27 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹151.95, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹152.25

Yatra Online stock is currently trading at a price of 151.95, representing a decrease of 0.2% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.3.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:25 AM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock had a low price of 148.95 and a high price of 153 during the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:43:17 AM IST

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹149.7, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹152.25

Yatra Online stock's current price is 149.7 with a percent change of -1.67. The net change is -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:12:24 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹150.25, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹152.25

Yatra Online stock is currently trading at a price of 150.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2, suggesting a drop in price from the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 08:07:08 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed at ₹140.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Yatra Online's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 775,038. The closing price of each share was 140.45.

