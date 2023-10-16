Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at 146.1, down -4.04% from yesterday's 152.25

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online closed today at ₹146.1, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹152.25 Yatra Online stock closed today at ₹146.1, with a percent change of -4.04 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹152.25.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock had a low price of ₹142.4 and a high price of ₹158.1.

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹153.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹152.25 The current stock price of Yatra Online is ₹153.05, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the net change in value is 0.8.

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹152.5, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹152.25 The current stock price for Yatra Online is ₹152.5, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock's low price for the day was ₹148.2, while the high price reached ₹155.6.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹151.15, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹152.25 The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹151.15 with a percent change of -0.72. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72%. The net change is -1.1, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online's stock reached a low of ₹148.95 and a high of ₹153.95 on the current day.

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹153.1, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹152.25 The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is ₹153.1, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.85. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight increase in value.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹153, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹152.25 The current stock price of Yatra Online is ₹153. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.75, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock reached a low of ₹148.95 and a high of ₹153.95 in the current day's trading session.

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹153.15, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹152.25 Yatra Online stock is currently priced at ₹153.15, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online's stock reached a low of ₹148.95 and a high of ₹153.75 for the current day.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹152.85, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹152.25 The current stock price of Yatra Online is ₹152.85. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹151.95, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹152.25 Yatra Online stock is currently trading at a price of ₹151.95, representing a decrease of 0.2% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.3.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock had a low price of ₹148.95 and a high price of ₹153 during the current day.

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹149.7, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹152.25 Yatra Online stock's current price is ₹149.7 with a percent change of -1.67. The net change is -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹150.25, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹152.25 Yatra Online stock is currently trading at a price of ₹150.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2, suggesting a drop in price from the previous trading session.