Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

On the last day of trading, Yatra Online had an open price of ₹150.25 and a close price of ₹152.25. The stock reached a high of ₹158.1 and a low of ₹142.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹157.2, while the 52-week low is ₹126.05. The BSE volume for Yatra Online was 558,505 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed today at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 Yatra Online stock closed at ₹144.6 today, with a decrease of 1.03% or ₹1.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹146.1.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock reached a low of ₹140.95 and a high of ₹147.25 on the current day.

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.35, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹146.1 Yatra Online stock is currently priced at ₹144.35, representing a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -1.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹143.9, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is ₹143.9, with a percent change of -1.51 and a net change of -2.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.51% and has fallen by 2.2 units.

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹145.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹146.1 As of the current data, Yatra Online stock is priced at ₹145.95 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Yatra Online share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 142.86 10 Days 139.14 20 Days 138.85 50 Days 138.85 100 Days 138.85 300 Days 138.85

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹146.55, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current stock price of Yatra Online is ₹146.55, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% or 0.45 points. Click here for Yatra Online Dividend

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.25, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹146.1 Yatra Online stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -1.85. The current price of the stock is ₹144.25.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is ₹144. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.1 in the stock price. Click here for Yatra Online Profit Loss

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is ₹144. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -2.1. This suggests that the stock has decreased by ₹2.1 in value.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹146.1, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹152.25 The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is ₹146.1 with a percent change of -4.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.04% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, indicating a decrease of ₹6.15 per share. Overall, the stock price of Yatra Online has decreased in the given period.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed at ₹152.25 on last trading day On the last day of Yatra Online's BSE volume, there were 558,505 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹152.25.