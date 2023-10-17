comScore
Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at 144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's 146.1
Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

11 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Yatra Online stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 146.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.6 per share. Investors should monitor Yatra Online stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yatra OnlinePremium
Yatra Online

On the last day of trading, Yatra Online had an open price of 150.25 and a close price of 152.25. The stock reached a high of 158.1 and a low of 142.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 157.2, while the 52-week low is 126.05. The BSE volume for Yatra Online was 558,505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42:54 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed today at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

Yatra Online stock closed at 144.6 today, with a decrease of 1.03% or 1.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of 146.1.

17 Oct 2023, 05:33:30 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock reached a low of 140.95 and a high of 147.25 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:02:40 PM IST

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.35, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹146.1

Yatra Online stock is currently priced at 144.35, representing a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -1.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:35 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹143.9, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is 143.9, with a percent change of -1.51 and a net change of -2.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.51% and has fallen by 2.2 units.

17 Oct 2023, 02:14:12 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online's stock reached a low of 140.95 and a high of 147.25 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:56:29 PM IST

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹145.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹146.1

As of the current data, Yatra Online stock is priced at 145.95 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:59 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days142.86
10 Days139.14
20 Days138.85
50 Days138.85
100 Days138.85
300 Days138.85
17 Oct 2023, 01:20:18 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online's stock reached a low of 140.95 and a high of 147.25 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:10:10 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹146.55, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current stock price of Yatra Online is 146.55, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% or 0.45 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:11 PM IST

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.25, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹146.1

Yatra Online stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -1.85. The current price of the stock is 144.25.

17 Oct 2023, 12:21:37 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online's stock reached a high of 145.8 and a low of 140.95 during the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:52 AM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock's low price today was 140.95 and its high price was 145.8.

17 Oct 2023, 11:00:14 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is 144. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:39:18 AM IST

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is 144. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -2.1. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 2.1 in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:18:04 AM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online's stock reached a low of 140.95 and a high of 145.8.

17 Oct 2023, 09:07:56 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹146.1, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹152.25

The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is 146.1 with a percent change of -4.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.04% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, indicating a decrease of 6.15 per share. Overall, the stock price of Yatra Online has decreased in the given period.

17 Oct 2023, 08:10:23 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed at ₹152.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Yatra Online's BSE volume, there were 558,505 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 152.25.

