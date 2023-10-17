Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at 144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's 146.1

On the last day of trading, Yatra Online had an open price of ₹150.25 and a close price of ₹152.25. The stock reached a high of ₹158.1 and a low of ₹142.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹157.2, while the 52-week low is ₹126.05. The BSE volume for Yatra Online was 558,505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yatra Online stock closed at ₹144.6 today, with a decrease of 1.03% or ₹1.5 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹146.1.
Yatra Online stock reached a low of ₹140.95 and a high of ₹147.25 on the current day.
As of the current data, Yatra Online stock is priced at ₹145.95 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|142.86
|10 Days
|139.14
|20 Days
|138.85
|50 Days
|138.85
|100 Days
|138.85
|300 Days
|138.85
The current stock price of Yatra Online is ₹146.55, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% or 0.45 points.
The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is ₹146.1 with a percent change of -4.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.04% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, indicating a decrease of ₹6.15 per share. Overall, the stock price of Yatra Online has decreased in the given period.
On the last day of Yatra Online's BSE volume, there were 558,505 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹152.25.
