Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at ₹139.85, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹144.05

13 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Yatra Online stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.92 %. The stock closed at 144.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.85 per share. Investors should monitor Yatra Online stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yatra OnlinePremium
Yatra Online

On the last day of trading, Yatra Online opened at 144.05 and closed at 146.1. The stock's high for the day was 147.25, while the low was 140.95. The market capitalization for Yatra Online is currently 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 158.1, and the 52-week low is 126.05. The BSE volume for Yatra Online on this day was 506,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:34:36 PM IST

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online closed today at ₹139.85, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹144.05

Yatra Online's stock closed at 139.85, experiencing a percent change of -2.92. This represents a net change of -4.2 from the previous day's closing price of 144.05.

18 Oct 2023, 05:45:27 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock reached a low of 137.55 and a high of 145.45 for the day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:16:44 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹140.4, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹144.05

Yatra Online's stock price currently stands at 140.4, with a net change of -3.65 and a percent change of -2.53. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value, suggesting that investors may be selling off their shares.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33:29 PM IST

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current stock price of Yatra Online is 144.6. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by 1.5.

18 Oct 2023, 02:14:04 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock's low price for the day was 140.95, while its high price was 147.25.

18 Oct 2023, 01:56:01 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the price is 144.6 with a percent change of -1.03. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.5, indicating a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is currently showing a negative trend.

18 Oct 2023, 01:36:14 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days144.58
10 Days140.06
20 Days139.45
50 Days139.45
100 Days139.45
300 Days139.45
18 Oct 2023, 01:23:15 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Yatra Online stock is 140.95, while the high price is 147.25.

18 Oct 2023, 01:18:58 PM IST

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Yatra Online is 144.6 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the value has decreased by 1.5 units.

18 Oct 2023, 12:32:02 PM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

As of the current data, Yatra Online stock is priced at 144.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10:09 PM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock reached a low of 140.95 and a high of 147.25.

18 Oct 2023, 11:40:12 AM IST

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the price is 144.6, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the net change is a decrease of 1.5.

18 Oct 2023, 11:26:58 AM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Yatra Online stock today was 140.95 while the high price was 147.25.

18 Oct 2023, 11:08:44 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is 144.6 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the value has decreased by 1.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38:15 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current data shows that Yatra Online stock is priced at 144.6 with a negative percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:18:30 AM IST

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock had a low price of 140.95 and a high price of 147.25 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:53 AM IST

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

The current stock price of Yatra Online is 144.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:09:39 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1

Yatra Online stock is currently priced at 144.6, which represents a decrease of 1.03% in its value. The stock has experienced a net change of -1.5.

18 Oct 2023, 08:17:29 AM IST

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed at ₹146.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Yatra Online's trading on the BSE, the company's volume was 506,820 shares. The closing price of Yatra Online's shares on that day was 146.1.

