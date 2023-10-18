Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online closed today at ₹139.85, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹144.05

On the last day of trading, Yatra Online opened at ₹144.05 and closed at ₹146.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹147.25, while the low was ₹140.95. The market capitalization for Yatra Online is currently 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹158.1, and the 52-week low is ₹126.05. The BSE volume for Yatra Online on this day was 506,820 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online closed today at ₹139.85, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹144.05 Yatra Online's stock closed at ₹139.85, experiencing a percent change of -2.92. This represents a net change of -4.2 from the previous day's closing price of ₹144.05.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock reached a low of ₹137.55 and a high of ₹145.45 for the day.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹140.4, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹144.05 Yatra Online's stock price currently stands at ₹140.4, with a net change of -3.65 and a percent change of -2.53. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value, suggesting that investors may be selling off their shares. Click here for Yatra Online AGM

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current stock price of Yatra Online is ₹144.6. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.5.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock's low price for the day was ₹140.95, while its high price was ₹147.25.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the price is ₹144.6 with a percent change of -1.03. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.5, indicating a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is currently showing a negative trend.

Yatra Online share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 144.58 10 Days 140.06 20 Days 139.45 50 Days 139.45 100 Days 139.45 300 Days 139.45

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Yatra Online stock is ₹140.95, while the high price is ₹147.25.

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Yatra Online is ₹144.6 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the value has decreased by 1.5 units.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 As of the current data, Yatra Online stock is priced at ₹144.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock reached a low of ₹140.95 and a high of ₹147.25.

Yatra Online share price update :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the price is ₹144.6, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the net change is a decrease of 1.5.

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Yatra Online stock today was ₹140.95 while the high price was ₹147.25.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is ₹144.6 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and the value has decreased by 1.5.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current data shows that Yatra Online stock is priced at ₹144.6 with a negative percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -1.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Click here for Yatra Online Profit Loss

Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range Yatra Online stock had a low price of ₹140.95 and a high price of ₹147.25 on the current day.

Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 The current stock price of Yatra Online is ₹144.6. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5 in the stock price.

Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹144.6, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹146.1 Yatra Online stock is currently priced at ₹144.6, which represents a decrease of 1.03% in its value. The stock has experienced a net change of -1.5.

Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed at ₹146.1 on last trading day On the last day of Yatra Online's trading on the BSE, the company's volume was 506,820 shares. The closing price of Yatra Online's shares on that day was ₹146.1.