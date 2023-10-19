Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yatra Online share price Today Live Updates : Yatra Online stock plummets in today's trade

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yatra Online stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 139.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.05 per share. Investors should monitor Yatra Online stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yatra Online

On the last day of trading, Yatra Online had an open price of 143.75 and a close price of 144.05. The stock reached a high of 145.45 and a low of 137.55 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Yatra Online is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 158.1 and the 52-week low is 126.05. The BSE volume for Yatra Online was 125,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹139.05, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹139.85

The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the price is 139.05, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is current at the time of the summary and may change in the future.

Click here for Yatra Online Profit Loss

19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Yatra Online share price live: Today's Price range

Yatra Online stock's low price for the day is 137.4, and the high price is 139.9.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Yatra Online share price NSE Live :Yatra Online trading at ₹138.1, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹139.85

The current data of Yatra Online stock shows that the stock price is 138.1, which represents a decrease of 1.25% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -1.75. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Yatra Online share price Today :Yatra Online trading at ₹138.25, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹139.85

The current data for Yatra Online stock shows that the stock is currently priced at 138.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.6, which means that it has decreased by 1.6.

19 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Yatra Online share price Live :Yatra Online closed at ₹144.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yatra Online on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 125,834. The closing price for the day was 144.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.