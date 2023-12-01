Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw the stock open at ₹19.86 and close at ₹19.85. The high for the day was ₹19.87, while the low was ₹19.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹55,994.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,815,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.