Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 19.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.47 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw the stock open at 19.86 and close at 19.85. The high for the day was 19.87, while the low was 19.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently 55,994.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,815,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.47, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹19.85

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 19.47. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.91% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.38.

01 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹19.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Yes Bank's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 19,815,803. The closing price for the day was 19.85 per share.

