Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 23.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.07 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's stock opened at 24 and closed at 23.9. The stock had a high of 24.29 and a low of 23.92 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 69,233.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 36,371,547.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 36,371,547 shares for Yes Bank. The closing price of Yes Bank shares was 23.9.

