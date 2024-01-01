Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive market sentiment

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹20.96 and closed at ₹20.88 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹21.76 and a low of ₹20.71 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at ₹61,722.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.05 and ₹14.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 58,182,221 shares on the BSE.
The low price of Yes Bank stock today was ₹21.4 and the high price was ₹22.99.
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹21.83. The stock has seen a 1.72% increase in value, with a net change of 0.37.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|13.31%
|6 Months
|32.0%
|YTD
|4.13%
|1 Year
|6.45%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹21.51. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.05, which means that the stock has gained 0.05 rupees.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 58,182,221 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹20.88.
