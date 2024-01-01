Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive market sentiment

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹20.96 and closed at ₹20.88 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹21.76 and a low of ₹20.71 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at ₹61,722.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23.05 and ₹14.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 58,182,221 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.