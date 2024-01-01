Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive market sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 21.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.83 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 20.96 and closed at 20.88 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 21.76 and a low of 20.71 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at 61,722.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 23.05 and 14.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 58,182,221 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Yes Bank stock today was 21.4 and the high price was 22.99.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹21.83, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹21.46

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 21.83. The stock has seen a 1.72% increase in value, with a net change of 0.37.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months13.31%
6 Months32.0%
YTD4.13%
1 Year6.45%
01 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹21.51, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹21.46

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 21.51. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.05, which means that the stock has gained 0.05 rupees.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹20.88 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 58,182,221 shares. The closing price for the stock was 20.88.

