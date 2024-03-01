Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Surge in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price on the last day was at ₹24.14 at open and ₹23.84 at close. The high for the day was ₹24.77 and the low was ₹23.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,333.1 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,390,518 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.94%
|3 Months
|16.75%
|6 Months
|45.54%
|YTD
|13.99%
|1 Year
|33.61%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.45, with a percent change of 2.56 and a net change of 0.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 52,390,518 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹23.84.
