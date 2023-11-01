Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees positive gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 15.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.98 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 16.09 and closed at 15.94. The stock's high for the day was 16.14, while the low was 15.93. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at 45,927.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 17,855,904.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.45%
3 Months-2.95%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-22.57%
1 Year2.57%
01 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.98, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹15.97

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 15.98, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.01.

01 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹15.94 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Yes Bank shares traded on the BSE was 17,855,904. The closing price of the shares was 15.94.

