Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees positive gains in today's trading session

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹16.09 and closed at ₹15.94. The stock's high for the day was ₹16.14, while the low was ₹15.93. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹45,927.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 17,855,904.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|3 Months
|-2.95%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|-22.57%
|1 Year
|2.57%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹15.98, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.01.
On the last day, the volume of Yes Bank shares traded on the BSE was 17,855,904. The closing price of the shares was ₹15.94.
