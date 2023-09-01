Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Plunge as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 16.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.8 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.86 and closed at 16.82. The stock had a high of 16.98 and a low of 16.71. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 48,311.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 19,441,849.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹16.82

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 16.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.12. The net change is -0.02, indicating a small decrease in the stock value.

01 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.82 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 19,441,849 shares, with a closing price of 16.82.

