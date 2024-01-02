Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 22.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.71 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 21.51 and closed at 21.46 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 22.99 and a low of 21.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 65,116.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.05 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 103,416,851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.71, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹22.64

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 22.71. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.07, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend, albeit a minor one.

02 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹21.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 103,416,851 shares. The closing price for the day was 21.46 per share.

