Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 16.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.05 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was 15.99, the close price was 15.97, the highest price during the day was 16.26, and the lowest price was 15.96. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 46071.25 crore. The 52-week high was 24.75, and the 52-week low was 14.10. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 19,175,920.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 16.05. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.03.

02 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹15.97 on last trading day

On the last day of Yes Bank trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,175,920. The closing price of the shares was 15.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.