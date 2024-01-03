Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 22.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.22 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank opened at 22.71 and closed at 22.64. The highest price for the day was 23.71, while the lowest was 22.32. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 66,784.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.05, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 102,326,621.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.22, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹22.64

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 23.22, with a percent change of 2.56. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.56% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.58, which suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.58.

03 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank recorded a BSE volume of 102,326,621 shares. The closing price for the day was 22.64 per share.

