Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank opened at ₹22.71 and closed at ₹22.64. The highest price for the day was ₹23.71, while the lowest was ₹22.32. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹66,784.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.05, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 102,326,621.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹23.22, with a percent change of 2.56. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.56% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.58, which suggests that the stock price has increased by ₹0.58.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank recorded a BSE volume of 102,326,621 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹22.64 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!