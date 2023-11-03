Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹16.05 and closed at ₹16.02. The stock reached a high of ₹16.18 and a low of ₹15.91. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹46,215.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 18,529,606 shares.
03 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST
