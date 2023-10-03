Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.4 and closed at ₹17.25. The high for the day was ₹17.42, while the low was ₹17.02. The market capitalization of the company is ₹49,550.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.75 and ₹14.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,758,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.