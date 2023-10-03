Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 17.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.23 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 17.4 and closed at 17.25. The high for the day was 17.42, while the low was 17.02. The market capitalization of the company is 49,550.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24.75 and 14.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,758,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Yes Bank shares on BSE was 26,758,189. The closing price of the shares was 17.25.

