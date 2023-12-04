Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge as Investor Confidence Grows

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 19.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.53 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 19.44 and closed at 19.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 19.65, while the lowest was 19.2. The market capitalization of the company is 55,534.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,914,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 19.31 and the high price was 19.75.

04 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.53, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹19.31

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 19.53. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.22, indicating a small positive change in the stock price.

Click here for Yes Bank Profit Loss

04 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.37, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹19.31

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 19.37. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.06.

04 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months7.79%
6 Months17.68%
YTD-6.31%
1 Year13.2%
04 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.31, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹19.35

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 19.31. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.04, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.04.

04 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹19.35 on last trading day

Based on the given data for the last day of Yes Bank BSE volume, the total volume of shares traded was 25,914,545. The closing price of the shares was 19.35.

