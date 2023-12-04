Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge as Investor Confidence Grows

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹19.44 and closed at ₹19.35 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹19.65, while the lowest was ₹19.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹55,534.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,914,545 shares.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹19.31 and the high price was ₹19.75.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.53. There has been a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.22, indicating a small positive change in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹19.37. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.06.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|7.79%
|6 Months
|17.68%
|YTD
|-6.31%
|1 Year
|13.2%
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹19.31. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.04, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.04.
Based on the given data for the last day of Yes Bank BSE volume, the total volume of shares traded was 25,914,545. The closing price of the shares was ₹19.35.
