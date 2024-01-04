Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 22.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.04 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.29 and closed at 23.22 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was 23.73, while the lowest price was 22.75. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 65,835.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.71, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 71,857,604.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.04, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹22.89

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 23.04. There has been a 0.66% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.15.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.31%
3 Months21.7%
6 Months33.53%
YTD6.76%
1 Year3.85%
04 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.89, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹23.22

The current data shows that Yes Bank stock price is 22.89 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -0.33. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% and the stock has lost 0.33 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.22 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 71,857,604 shares, and the closing price was 23.22 per share.

