Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.29 and closed at ₹23.22 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹23.73, while the lowest price was ₹22.75. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹65,835.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.71, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 71,857,604.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹23.04. There has been a 0.66% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.31%
|3 Months
|21.7%
|6 Months
|33.53%
|YTD
|6.76%
|1 Year
|3.85%
The current data shows that Yes Bank stock price is ₹22.89 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -0.33. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.42% and the stock has lost 0.33 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 71,857,604 shares, and the closing price was ₹23.22 per share.
