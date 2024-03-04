Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.08 and closed at ₹24.91 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25.34 and the low was ₹24.88. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,605.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,449,180 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.