Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Price Rises in Today's Trading Session

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.87 and closed at ₹16.8 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹17.58, while the lowest price was ₹16.72. The company's market capitalization is ₹49,864.31 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank's stock is ₹24.75, and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. On the BSE, a total volume of 65,037,459 shares were traded for the stock. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.97% 3 Months 1.2% 6 Months 2.97% YTD -15.78% 1 Year 6.12%

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.34, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹16.8 The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.34, with a percent change of 3.21 and a net change of 0.54. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.21% or 0.54 points.

