Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Price Rises in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 7.96 %. The stock closed at 17.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.72 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.87 and closed at 16.8 on the last day. The highest price of the day was 17.58, while the lowest price was 16.72. The company's market capitalization is 49,864.31 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank's stock is 24.75, and the 52-week low is 14.4. On the BSE, a total volume of 65,037,459 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.72, up 7.96% from yesterday's ₹17.34

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 18.72, with a percent change of 7.96 and a net change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the reason for this increase or predict future performance.



04 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.36, up 5.88% from yesterday's ₹17.34

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 18.36. There has been a 5.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.02.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.97%
3 Months1.2%
6 Months2.97%
YTD-15.78%
1 Year6.12%
04 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.34, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹16.8

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 17.34, with a percent change of 3.21 and a net change of 0.54. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.21% or 0.54 points.

04 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 65,037,459 shares. The closing price for the stock was 16.8.

