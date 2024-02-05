Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Investor Concerns

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.99 and closed at ₹23.89 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹24.13, while the low was ₹23.6. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹68,169.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.25, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 26,622,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was ₹23.41 and the high price was ₹23.82.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹23.54 with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -0.16. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the net change is a decrease of 0.16.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.63%
|3 Months
|28.64%
|6 Months
|39.82%
|YTD
|10.49%
|1 Year
|40.65%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹23.7, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.8% and the price has decreased by ₹0.19. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank witnessed a total trading volume of 26,622,821 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was recorded at ₹23.89 per share.
