Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Investor Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 23.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.54 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.99 and closed at 23.89 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 24.13, while the low was 23.6. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 68,169.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 26,622,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was 23.41 and the high price was 23.82.

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.54, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹23.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 23.54 with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -0.16. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the net change is a decrease of 0.16.

05 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.63%
3 Months28.64%
6 Months39.82%
YTD10.49%
1 Year40.65%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.7, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹23.89

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 23.7, with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.8% and the price has decreased by 0.19. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank witnessed a total trading volume of 26,622,821 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was recorded at 23.89 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!