Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 22.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.25 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.08 and closed at 22.89 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 23.58, while the lowest price was 22.91. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at 66,870.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.73, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last trading day was 43,449,546.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.25, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹22.89

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 23.25, which represents a 1.57% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 0.36, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.89 on last trading day

Yesterday, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 43,449,546 shares. The closing price for the day was 22.89.

