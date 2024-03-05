Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares rise as investors show confidence

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 24.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.8 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.56 and closed at ₹25.24 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25.69, and the low was ₹24.65. The market capitalization was ₹71,339.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 16,775,028 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:12:08 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹24.8
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.8 with no net change, resulting in a percent change of 0. This indicates that the stock has remained steady without any significant movement in either direction.
05 Mar 2024, 08:06:49 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.24 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a volume of 16,775,028 shares with a closing price of ₹25.24.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!