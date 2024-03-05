Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares rise as investors show confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.56 and closed at ₹25.24 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25.69, and the low was ₹24.65. The market capitalization was ₹71,339.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 16,775,028 shares traded.
