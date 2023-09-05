Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge in positive trading

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.4 and closed at ₹17.34. The highest price reached during the day was ₹18.98, while the lowest was ₹17.4. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹53,832.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 51,354,806.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹18.72 with a percent change of 7.96 and a net change of 1.38. This means that the stock has increased by 7.96% from its previous closing price and has gained 1.38 points.
