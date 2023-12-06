Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.62, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹19.56
06 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|2.51%
|6 Months
|22.5%
|YTD
|-4.85%
|1 Year
|12.32%
06 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹19.56 on last trading day