Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 23.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.8 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.7 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 23.82 and a low of 22.62. The market capitalization of the company is 65,580.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583,364 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.8, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹23.7

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 22.8. There has been a percent change of -3.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, which further confirms the decrease in value. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Yes Bank has declined recently.

06 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 53,583,364 shares. The closing price for the stock was 23.7 per share.

