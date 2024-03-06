Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 24.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.05 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹24.8 on the last day, with the high reaching ₹24.98 and the low at ₹24.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,563.23 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹32.81 and the low at ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,818,357 shares traded.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.05, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹24.53
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.05, which represents a decrease of 1.96% in percentage change and a net change of -0.48. The stock has experienced a slight decline in value based on the latest data.
06 Mar 2024, 09:39:23 AM IST
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.94%
3 Months
17.57%
6 Months
34.99%
YTD
14.22%
1 Year
44.97%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10:34 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.32, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹24.53
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.32, with a net change of -0.21 and a percent change of -0.86. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:10:16 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.8 on last trading day
On the last day, Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 25,818,357 shares with a closing price of ₹24.8.
