Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 24.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.05 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 24.8 on the last day, with the high reaching 24.98 and the low at 24.4. The market capitalization stood at 70,563.23 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 32.81 and the low at 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,818,357 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:59:44 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:44:20 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.05, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹24.53

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.05, which represents a decrease of 1.96% in percentage change and a net change of -0.48. The stock has experienced a slight decline in value based on the latest data.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39:23 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.94%
3 Months17.57%
6 Months34.99%
YTD14.22%
1 Year44.97%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10:34 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.32, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹24.53

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.32, with a net change of -0.21 and a percent change of -0.86. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:10:16 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 25,818,357 shares with a closing price of 24.8.

