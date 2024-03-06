Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹24.8 on the last day, with the high reaching ₹24.98 and the low at ₹24.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,563.23 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹32.81 and the low at ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 25,818,357 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.94%
|3 Months
|17.57%
|6 Months
|34.99%
|YTD
|14.22%
|1 Year
|44.97%
On the last day, Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 25,818,357 shares with a closing price of ₹24.8.
