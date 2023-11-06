Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock is on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 16.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.71 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.14 and closed at 16.07. The high for the day was 16.63 while the low was 16.1. The market capitalization of the company is 47,336.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 30,909,932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.13%
3 Months-0.9%
6 Months3.13%
YTD-20.15%
1 Year2.17%
