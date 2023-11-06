Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock is on the Rise

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.14 and closed at ₹16.07. The high for the day was ₹16.63 while the low was ₹16.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,336.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 30,909,932 shares.
The current stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.71. It has seen a percent change of 1.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.25, further supporting the small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.13%
|3 Months
|-0.9%
|6 Months
|3.13%
|YTD
|-20.15%
|1 Year
|2.17%
As of the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.46. There has been a 2.43 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.39.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 30,909,932 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹16.07.
