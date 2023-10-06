Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Plummets in Stock Market Trading

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.25, with a high of ₹17.38 and a low of ₹17.05. The closing price was ₹17.2. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,377.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 21,047,781.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
