Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Plummets in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 17.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.17 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 17.25, with a high of 17.38 and a low of 17.05. The closing price was 17.2. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 49,377.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 21,047,781.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.17, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹17.2

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 17.17. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a small decrease of 0.03 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has experienced a minor decline.

06 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Yes Bank's BSE volume, there were 21,047,781 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 17.2.

