Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹18.81 and closed at ₹18.61 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹19.12 and the low was ₹17.92. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹52,193.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 64,359,943.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.