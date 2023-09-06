Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Yes Bank stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 18.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 18.81 and closed at 18.61 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 19.12 and the low was 17.92. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 52,193.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 64,359,943.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.97, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹18.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.97, with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% and the net change is a decrease of 0.18. This indicates that the stock value of Yes Bank has dropped slightly.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.72%
3 Months8.29%
6 Months7.4%
YTD-11.89%
1 Year9.01%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.15, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹18.61

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 18.15. There has been a percent change of -2.47, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.46, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by this amount.

06 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 64,359,943 shares. The closing price for the stock was 18.61.

