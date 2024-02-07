Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock surges as investors regain confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.02 and closed at ₹22.8. The stock reached a high of ₹25.68 and a low of ₹23.02 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at ₹73,116.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.25, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 136,195,351.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.28%
|3 Months
|36.02%
|6 Months
|50.74%
|YTD
|18.41%
|1 Year
|52.55%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹25.42, with a percent change of 11.49 and a net change of 2.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign, suggesting that the stock is performing well in the market.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 136,195,351 shares, with a closing price of ₹22.8.
