Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock surges as investors regain confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 11.49 %. The stock closed at 22.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.42 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.02 and closed at 22.8. The stock reached a high of 25.68 and a low of 23.02 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at 73,116.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 136,195,351.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.28%
3 Months36.02%
6 Months50.74%
YTD18.41%
1 Year52.55%
07 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.42, up 11.49% from yesterday's ₹22.8

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 25.42, with a percent change of 11.49 and a net change of 2.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign, suggesting that the stock is performing well in the market.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 136,195,351 shares, with a closing price of 22.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!