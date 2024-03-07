Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as trading turns negative
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as trading turns negative

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.87 %. The stock closed at 24.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.58 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.32 and closed at 24.53 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.49 and the low was 23.5. The market capitalization stood at 67,830.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,133,426 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:02:28 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.58, down -3.87% from yesterday's ₹24.53

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 23.58 with a percent change of -3.87% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:02:03 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.53 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank recorded a trading volume of 52,133,426 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 24.53.

Chat with MintGenie