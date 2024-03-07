Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as trading turns negative

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.32 and closed at ₹24.53 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.49 and the low was ₹23.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,830.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,133,426 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.