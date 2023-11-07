Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.54 and closed at ₹16.46, with a high of ₹16.91 and a low of ₹16.51. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48,055.59 crores. The stock's 52-week high was ₹24.75 and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,696,222 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|83.0
|0.26
|0.31
|100.74
|52.11
|54930.41
|Indian Bank
|424.15
|3.75
|0.89
|446.15
|253.35
|52825.39
|Yes Bank
|16.78
|0.07
|0.42
|24.75
|14.1
|48250.51
|UCO Bank
|37.69
|0.44
|1.18
|48.5
|14.35
|45062.01
|Au Small Finance Bank
|675.55
|1.45
|0.22
|794.95
|548.15
|45041.96
Based on the current data of Yes Bank stock, the stock price is ₹16.8 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% or 0.09 points. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the trading day.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹16.7, while the high price is ₹16.86.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹16.71 with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.52% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.25 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.7%
|3 Months
|0.33%
|6 Months
|3.73%
|YTD
|-18.93%
|1 Year
|1.52%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹16.71, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.52% and the net change in price is ₹0.25. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Yes Bank.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 27,696,222 shares, and the closing price was ₹16.46.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!