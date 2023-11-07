Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 16.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.8 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.54 and closed at 16.46, with a high of 16.91 and a low of 16.51. The market capitalization of the company is 48,055.59 crores. The stock's 52-week high was 24.75 and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,696,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank83.00.260.31100.7452.1154930.41
Indian Bank424.153.750.89446.15253.3552825.39
Yes Bank16.780.070.4224.7514.148250.51
UCO Bank37.690.441.1848.514.3545062.01
Au Small Finance Bank675.551.450.22794.95548.1545041.96
07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.8, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹16.71

Based on the current data of Yes Bank stock, the stock price is 16.8 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% or 0.09 points. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the trading day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 16.7, while the high price is 16.86.

07 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.71, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹16.46

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 16.71 with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.52% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.25 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.7%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months3.73%
YTD-18.93%
1 Year1.52%
07 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.71, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹16.46

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 16.71, with a percent change of 1.52 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.52% and the net change in price is 0.25. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Yes Bank.

07 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.46 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 27,696,222 shares, and the closing price was 16.46.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.