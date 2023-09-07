Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 18.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.01 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was 18.18, and the close price was 18.15. The stock reached a high of 18.31 and a low of 17.92. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 51,791.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, and the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 34,781,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.01, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹18.15

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 18.01. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.77 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.14.

07 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 34,781,222 shares and closed at a price of 18.15 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.