Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was ₹18.18, and the close price was ₹18.15. The stock reached a high of ₹18.31 and a low of ₹17.92. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹51,791.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 34,781,222 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.01. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.77 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.14.
