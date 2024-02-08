Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 17.35 %. The stock closed at 25.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.83 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 26.19 and closed at 25.42. The stock reached a high of 30.5 and a low of 25.95. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 85,801.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 259,151,674 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹29.83, up 17.35% from yesterday's ₹25.42

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 29.83, with a percent change of 17.35 and a net change of 4.41. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 17.35% and an increase of 4.41 in price. This information suggests that there may be positive market sentiment towards Yes Bank, leading to an increase in demand for the stock. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile, and investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

08 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.42 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 259,151,674 shares with a closing price of 25.42.

