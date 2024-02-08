Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹26.19 and closed at ₹25.42. The stock reached a high of ₹30.5 and a low of ₹25.95. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹85,801.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.25, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 259,151,674 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹29.83, with a percent change of 17.35 and a net change of 4.41. This means that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 17.35% and an increase of ₹4.41 in price. This information suggests that there may be positive market sentiment towards Yes Bank, leading to an increase in demand for the stock. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile, and investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
