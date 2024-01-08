Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹23.38 and closed at ₹23.25. The stock reached a high of ₹24.3 and a low of ₹23.28. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹68,941.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.3, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 102,868,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.