Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock rallies as positive sentiment boosts trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 16.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.13 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.72 and closed at 16.71 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 16.9 and a low of 16.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 48,343.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 25,557,407.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Yes Bank stock today was 16.85 and the high price reached 17.39.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank83.960.780.94100.7452.1155565.75
Indian Bank429.27.351.74446.15253.3553454.33
Yes Bank17.160.352.0824.7514.149343.19
Au Small Finance Bank670.450.650.1794.95548.1544701.92
UCO Bank37.750.010.0348.514.3545133.74
08 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.13, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹16.81

Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock price is 17.13. It has seen a 1.9% increase, with a net change of 0.32.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 16.85, while the high price was 17.23.

08 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.14, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹16.81

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.14, which indicates a 1.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.33, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.33%
3 Months1.09%
6 Months4.35%
YTD-18.45%
1 Year1.51%
08 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.81, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹16.71

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 16.81, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 and the percentage change is 0.6%. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

08 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.71 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 25,557,407 shares and closed at a price of 16.71.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.