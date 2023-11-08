Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock rallies as positive sentiment boosts trading

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.72 and closed at ₹16.71 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.9 and a low of ₹16.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹48,343.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 25,557,407.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Yes Bank stock today was ₹16.85 and the high price reached ₹17.39.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|83.96
|0.78
|0.94
|100.74
|52.11
|55565.75
|Indian Bank
|429.2
|7.35
|1.74
|446.15
|253.35
|53454.33
|Yes Bank
|17.16
|0.35
|2.08
|24.75
|14.1
|49343.19
|Au Small Finance Bank
|670.45
|0.65
|0.1
|794.95
|548.15
|44701.92
|UCO Bank
|37.75
|0.01
|0.03
|48.5
|14.35
|45133.74
Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock price is ₹17.13. It has seen a 1.9% increase, with a net change of 0.32.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹16.85, while the high price was ₹17.23.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹17.14, which indicates a 1.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.33, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.33%
|3 Months
|1.09%
|6 Months
|4.35%
|YTD
|-18.45%
|1 Year
|1.51%
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.81, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 and the percentage change is 0.6%. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 25,557,407 shares and closed at a price of ₹16.71.
