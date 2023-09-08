Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Negative Sentiment Surrounds Yes Bank Trading

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹18.08 and a close price of ₹18.01. The high for the day was ₹18.85, while the low was ₹18.08. The market capitalization for Yes Bank is currently ₹53,343.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 48,017,270 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.51, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹18.55 The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹18.51 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22% and by ₹0.04. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.54, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹18.55 The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.54, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 10.42% 3 Months 5.04% 6 Months 12.08% YTD -9.95% 1 Year 7.23%

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.55, up 3% from yesterday's ₹18.01 The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹18.55. There has been a percent change of 3, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.54, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.54 units.

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.01 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 48,017,270 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹18.01.