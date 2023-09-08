Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Negative Sentiment Surrounds Yes Bank Trading

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹18.08 and a close price of ₹18.01. The high for the day was ₹18.85, while the low was ₹18.08. The market capitalization for Yes Bank is currently ₹53,343.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 48,017,270 shares.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹18.51 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22% and by ₹0.04. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹18.54, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.42%
|3 Months
|5.04%
|6 Months
|12.08%
|YTD
|-9.95%
|1 Year
|7.23%
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹18.55. There has been a percent change of 3, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.54, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.54 units.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 48,017,270 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹18.01.
