Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Negative Sentiment Surrounds Yes Bank Trading

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹18.08 and a close price of ₹18.01. The high for the day was ₹18.85, while the low was ₹18.08. The market capitalization for Yes Bank is currently ₹53,343.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 48,017,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.