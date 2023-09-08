Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Negative Sentiment Surrounds Yes Bank Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 18.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.51 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of 18.08 and a close price of 18.01. The high for the day was 18.85, while the low was 18.08. The market capitalization for Yes Bank is currently 53,343.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 48,017,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.51, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹18.55

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 18.51 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.22% and by 0.04. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

08 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.54, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹18.55

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 18.54, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.42%
3 Months5.04%
6 Months12.08%
YTD-9.95%
1 Year7.23%
08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.55, up 3% from yesterday's ₹18.01

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 18.55. There has been a percent change of 3, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.54, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.54 units.

08 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 48,017,270 shares. The closing price for the day was 18.01.

