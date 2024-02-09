Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹31.18 and closed at ₹29.83. The stock reached a high of ₹32.74 and a low of ₹28.87 during the day. The market cap of Yes Bank is ₹86,376.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹30.5 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 237,424,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.