Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 29.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.03 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 31.18 and closed at 29.83. The stock reached a high of 32.74 and a low of 28.87 during the day. The market cap of Yes Bank is 86,376.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.5 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 237,424,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹29.83 on last trading day

Yesterday, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 237,424,284 shares. The closing price for the stock was 29.83.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!