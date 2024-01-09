Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's open price was ₹24.3 and the close price was ₹23.97. The stock's high for the day was ₹24.46 and the low was ₹23.45. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹69,718.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹24.3 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 82,510,397.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹24.32. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.08, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has shown a slight upward movement.
The current day's low price of Yes Bank stock is ₹24.11 and the high price is ₹24.58.
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹24.12. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.12, reflecting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.84%
|3 Months
|31.47%
|6 Months
|41.94%
|YTD
|12.82%
|1 Year
|14.69%
The current data shows that the price of Yes Bank stock is ₹24.24. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.27, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 82,510,397 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹23.97.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!