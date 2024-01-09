Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 24.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.32 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's open price was 24.3 and the close price was 23.97. The stock's high for the day was 24.46 and the low was 23.45. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 69,718.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 24.3 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 82,510,397.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.32, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹24.24

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 24.32. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.08, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has shown a slight upward movement.

09 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Yes Bank stock is 24.11 and the high price is 24.58.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.12, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹24.24

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 24.12. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.12, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.84%
3 Months31.47%
6 Months41.94%
YTD12.82%
1 Year14.69%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.24, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹23.97

The current data shows that the price of Yes Bank stock is 24.24. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.27, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 82,510,397 shares. The closing price for the stock was 23.97.

