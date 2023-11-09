Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 6.9 %. The stock closed at 16.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 16.85 and closed at 16.81. The stock reached a high of 18.29 and a low of 16.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 51,679.18 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 89,625,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.19%
3 Months7.56%
6 Months12.54%
YTD-12.86%
1 Year8.46%
09 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.97, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹16.81

Yes Bank stock currently has a price of 17.97. There has been a 6.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.16.

09 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 89,625,925 shares. The closing price of the stock was 16.81.

