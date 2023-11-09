Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.85 and closed at ₹16.81. The stock reached a high of ₹18.29 and a low of ₹16.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹51,679.18 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 89,625,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.19%
|3 Months
|7.56%
|6 Months
|12.54%
|YTD
|-12.86%
|1 Year
|8.46%
Yes Bank stock currently has a price of ₹17.97. There has been a 6.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.16.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 89,625,925 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹16.81.
